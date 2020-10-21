Dear Editor: The current Republican Board of Commissioners has given us annual tax increases, a dangerously polluting industry, and a very large debt. We don't need yet another tax and spend Republican on the board.
Madison County needs Conolus Scott. Mr. Scott is a fiscally conservative Democrat. He has personal integrity, business and management skills and the willingness to listen to varied points of view. These are the qualities necessary to restore stability to the county's finances. Conolus Scott has the common sense to realize we're in a hole, and to stop digging!
If you live in District 2, please vote for Conolus Scott. If you live elsewhere, send him a check or volunteer to work on his campaign.
Sincerely,
Harriet Gray
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.