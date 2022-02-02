Dear Editor: I'm writing in regards to the proposed rezoning request on a parcel of land that is attached to Jot Em Down Road, Hudson River Church Road, and 1000 Oaks Drive to allow the building of 20 poultry houses.
First let me introduce myself. I lived on Jot Em Down Road all of my life until adulthood and now will inherit property on Jot Em Down Road. My grandfather, Frank Blair, purchased a large piece of property there in the 70s as he approached retirement after 27 years in the Navy. Having spent much of his life on the Navy ship, it was important to him to have land and enough that his children could live there one day as well. So, I grew up living next door to my grandparents, aunt and uncle, and cousins. Maintaining this family land remains important to my family.
There are a lot of details that I feel would shed some light and more people could understand why the community is against the building of these chicken houses. Many people do not realize the land attaches to property on 1000 Oaks Drive (a road off of Jot Em Down). Several residents have homes and property valuing at or above half a million dollars. These residents purchased their property after the zoning change was denied in 2007 and therefore they purchased under the assumption the county would protect their livelihood keeping the zoning the same. These 20 chicken houses will literally be in their backyard. It will impact the creek running through their property, as well as the Hudson River. On the other side of the 20 chicken houses is Davis Farm. These homes connect from the Hudson River Church Road. This means the 20 chicken houses will also be in their back door. Even more concerning is that several residents, including one landowner that has property attaching on two sides, never received the upcoming zoning request letter.
I believe it is important to point out that our community is not against agriculture or farming. We have several neighbors that have the "mom and pop" farms with chicken houses on their property. These families live on their property, raise their children on the farms, and make their living this way. There is a huge difference between the two. Literally nothing has changed since 2007 when the zoning change was denied by the committee due to similar concerns.
Our community would like these concerns to be addressed. These concerns consist of water consumption (no county water), disposal, safety hazards (no hydrants for volunteer fire dept.), road damage, property value, and very minimal tax benefit (conservation easement). The request is asking to build poultry houses in the middle of residential parcels. Many of these residents already have issues with their well water and these poultry houses will only exacerbate the problem since county water is not an option in that area. The water consumption needed for 20 poultry houses is astronomical and consists of even more water usage in the summertime in order to regulate the temperatures in each poultry house. Road damage will be inevitable considering the high volume of heavy truck traffic needed to operate and supply for 20 chicken houses. It is estimated 2,300 heavy truckloads annually will travel up and down these roads when they were never designed for this type of traffic.
The board of commissioners has repeatedly emphasized the importance of developing a good comprehensive land use plan. By giving precedent to a large, 20-house operation, the county is neglecting the smaller, established farms which have provided steady agri-tourism business to the county. While our community is not opposed to change and progress, we feel this potential rezoning would negatively impact the existing farmers who have made this land their home, as well as current residents.
Sincerely,
Tonya Austin Hill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.