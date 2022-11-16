Dear Editor: Mark your calendar for Dec. 8!
This will be the community’s last chance to view and give input on the Madison County Comprehensive Plan. The meeting will be an open house at the old gym in Danielsville and Hall Consulting will be on hand to inform, answer questions, and listen to input given by citizens.
Why is this important and why should we care?
The citizens of Madison County were graciously given the opportunity to voice their opinions about the future of our county, something not every county can boast. We all have a different vision for the future of our county and Hall Consulting has the expertise to blend our ideas together into a customized plan based on input from citizens.
Why do you live in and what do you love about Madison County? The answers overwhelmingly point to rural charm. But, with growth knocking on our door, we must protect what we love and want to keep. Meaningful and enforceable ordinances can preserve and protect the quality of life we enjoy. Infrastructure can improve our quality of life. Increased commercial activity can increase the tax base. Zoning regulations for farms, business, and housing can define and clarify the character of the different parts of our county. Your thoughts on all aspects listed are essential in developing a plan that is inclusive of the diverse character of Madison County.
Not having a well thought out comprehensive plan is akin to playing football with no helmet, no referee, and no rules! See you Dec. 8!
