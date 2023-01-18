Dear Editor: Getting people involved in any issue can be difficult. Everyone has so many things to do there’s little time left to add more things to the list.

The citizens of Madison County are no exception to this. We are all busy! But, as citizens, some issues are so important that we find a way to fit them into our busy schedules. Here in Madison County, two issues, the comprehensive plan and new noise ordinance, are examples of this. Citizens were encouraged to be part of both these issues and hundreds responded by finding the time to voice their ideas and opinions. As a result of this public participation we have a proposed comprehensive plan and, if our suggestions are listened to, a proposed noise ordinance that truly reflect the desires and hopes of the citizens of the county. All who took part in this process deserve a pat on the back for taking the time out of their busy schedules. Kudos to all of you!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.