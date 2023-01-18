Dear Editor: Getting people involved in any issue can be difficult. Everyone has so many things to do there’s little time left to add more things to the list.
The citizens of Madison County are no exception to this. We are all busy! But, as citizens, some issues are so important that we find a way to fit them into our busy schedules. Here in Madison County, two issues, the comprehensive plan and new noise ordinance, are examples of this. Citizens were encouraged to be part of both these issues and hundreds responded by finding the time to voice their ideas and opinions. As a result of this public participation we have a proposed comprehensive plan and, if our suggestions are listened to, a proposed noise ordinance that truly reflect the desires and hopes of the citizens of the county. All who took part in this process deserve a pat on the back for taking the time out of their busy schedules. Kudos to all of you!
Before we go back to our busy schedules there are a couple more things we need to do. We need to make sure that our county leaders follow the advice of their citizens to make sure that the comprehensive plan and noise ordinance, when adopted by our BOC, reflect what the citizens wanted.
On Monday, Jan. 30, your BOC will hold what could be the last public comment meeting on both of these important issues. The meeting will be held at the Madison County Government Complex, 91 Albany Ave. Danielsville, Ga. 30633 starting at 6 p.m. Plan on attending this meeting and letting your leaders hear your voice on these issues. Until then, you can send your comments to the BOC. Comments on the noise ordinance can be made by going to madisoncountyga.us clicking of the Draft Noise Ordinance bar and fill in the comment section. The deadline has been extended to Jan. 31. Comments on the comprehensive plan can be sent directly to the BOC chairman or your county commissioner.
Make sure you’re ideas on these important issues are heard.
Co-Chair, Madison County Clean Power Coalition
