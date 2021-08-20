Dear Editor: Regarding Ted Fowler's letter (August 12, 2021) about Georgia Renewable Power's operation in Colbert, these people have suffered long and horribly!
They have fought to exhaustion and made real changes to state law to protect all the rest of us. They are still fighting to protect the rest of us through efforts to stop GRP from further degrading our environment. They have lost huge value in their homes. They have completely lost the quality of life they worked so hard for in Madison County. Past county leadership did this to them! They could just as easily have done it to any of us, anywhere. It could happen again, anywhere, especially when some of the same leaders are still in power. Who's next? You? Me? My home? My quality of life? My health? Yours?
The least we can do is support their organization if with nothing but money. Send a contribution to Madison County Clean Power Coalition at P.O. Box 13, Colbert, GA 30628 (madcocpc@gmail.com). Next, pay attention to what county government is doing and speak up when you see problems even when they don't directly impact you. Be smart about this sort of thing. Lots of changes are coming to Madison County in the very near future and beyond. Please pay attention!
Sincerely,
Virginia Moss
Ila
