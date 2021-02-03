Dear Editor: If you live near the Georgia Renewable Power Plant (GRP) in Colbert you no doubt have heard the noise coming from the facility. GRP’s noise pollution is a real problem and needs a real solution.
The Madison County Clean Power Coalition (MCCPC) is conducting a noise survey in an effort to determine how many residents are bothered by GRP’s noise. You may have already received one of our “Stop the Noise” cards in the mail. The card explains why we’re doing the survey and how you can take part in it. We are encouraging everyone who receives a card to take the time to read it, follow the instructions on it and answer the survey questions. If you did not receive a card go to our web site: madisoncleanpowercoalition.com. There you will find the information you need to take the noise survey. Or you can leave your contact information at: dragojoe@msn.com and we will make sure you receive the information you need to take the survey. We want everyone’s voice to be heard.
If you take the survey, and we hope you do, MCCPC would like to stress the importance of adding your name and contact information in the space provided at the end of the survey. To make real progress and to be successful at getting GRP to reduce their noise pollution we need to know who you are and how many of you there are. Please stand with your neighbors and ad your name to the list of people who want the noise to stop. Numbers matter! Please take the noise survey. Looking forward to hearing from you.
To take the survey go to: www. surveymonkey.com/r/NZLW92G
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich
MCCPC Co-Chair
