Dear Editor: Zach Mitcham’s “What Now?” article in the July 30th Madison County Journal (MCJ) about GRP was incredibly revealing about the true character and intent of the owners and management at Georgia Renewable Power (GRP). Steve Dailey, GRP President, and David Groves, plant manager, sound like two kids caught doing something wrong but refusing to take responsibility for their actions. Hiding behind some obvious misinformation, “We are 100% in compliance, “and making some not so subdued threats, “We could burn 100 percent crossties,” Mr. Dailey and Mr. Groves want us to believe that they did make a couple of mistakes but that, “we’re going to be a good citizen and will work this out.” It would take a special edition of the MCJ to cover all the mistakes that GRP has made and take another special edition to cover all the misinformation coming from them. The only reason GRP has done anything to correct their mistakes is because the citizens of Madison County are demanding they do it! Through the efforts of groups like Madison County Clean Power Coalition (MCCPC) and the continued coverage of GRP by the MCJ, the citizens of Madison County are well aware of the true character and intent of GRP. We will continue, using every avenue available to us, to force GRP to actually be a good neighbor or to leave. In the article Mr. Dailey states, “Bottom line is we’re not going anywhere.” I want Mr. Dailey to know that neither are we!
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich MCCPC Co-Chair
