Dear Editor: The Georgia Water Coalition (GWC), an alliance of over 280 organizations around the state, announced the recipients of their 2021“Clean 13 Award” Oct. 19.
The Clean 13 Awards are given out to groups, non-profits, individuals, government entities, or businesses that have excelled in their efforts to protect the waters and environment of the state of Georgia. This year the Madison County Clean Power Coalition (MCCPC) was selected by GWC to receive the Clean 13 Award. MCCPC would like to thank GWC for recognizing our efforts to protect the environment. MCCPC is honored to be one of the 13 recipients chosen from throughout the state for this award. We would also like to acknowledge that we did not qualify for this award on our own. State Representative and Senators passing HB857, local officials support, news paper editor’s many articles and the hard work of people like you, helped tremendously with our efforts that resulted in receiving this award. It would be difficult to mention all of you by name but MCCPC thanks all of you for the help you provided. Without you, what we’ve accomplished would not have been possible. This is yours and Madison County’s award too! Thank you.
You can read the entire GWC report at: gawater.org/clean 13 and click on this year’s report. Learn more about MCCPC, our successes and what projects we’re working on by visiting our web site: madisoncleanpowercoalition.com.
The current health crisis makes it difficult to meet as a group but the work continues. We hope to start having public meetings soon. We look forward to working with you in person and continuing to keep Madison County a wonderful place to live. Until then a great way to help now would be to make a donation to MCCPC. MCCPC is an all volunteer, non-profit 501(C) 3 organization. Your donations are tax deductable. You can make a donation by clicking on the donation button on our site or by mailing your donation to: MCCPC, PO box 13, Colbert, Ga. 30628. Your continued support is appreciated.
Working together we can accomplish anything.
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich
MCCPC Co-Chair
