Dear Editor: First, I want to thank all of the people who braved the cold Saturday morning and stood together outside the Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) plant. You all came to voice your concerns about the disaster known as GRP. When the normal lines of communication are made unavailable to the people, it is time for the people to make themselves heard. Protesting is as American as apple pie. It is why we are the country we are today and it works! So to all of you that were there…Thank you!
Second, I would like to thank all of you who have signed the petition asking GRP to stop burning railroad crossties. This practice is dangerous to the health of every citizen in Madison County. So to all of you that have added you names to the petition and to all those that will add your names…Thank you!
Third, I want to encourage everyone to continue to speak out and voice your concerns about GRP. Talk to your neighbors and encourage them to speak out. Contact your county officials and ask them to stand with you and join in the effort to protect the citizens of Madison County. The number of citizens who are speaking out is growing every day. Help that number continue to grow.
Finally, I would like to reach out to those who may be undecided about the dangers of the GRP plant and to those who still might be unaware of the problems it is creating. If a disaster had happened just outside of Colbert, and as a result of that disaster some of your neighbors had lost everything they had worked for, I know you would do everything possible to help them. If the effects of the disaster were spreading, and would eventually harm more and more people, I know you would do everything you could do to stop that from happening. I know these things to be true because that’s the kind of people that live in Madison County. I know this to be true because that’s what good neighbors do for each other. The disaster has already happened, it’s called GRP.
Find out more about the dangers of Biomass power plants like GRP by visiting our web site:
Madisoncleanpowercoalition.com or find us on Facebook @madisoncleanpowercoalition
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich MCCPC Co-chair
