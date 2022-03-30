Dear Editor: Extending healthcare coverage to more people is an important way to improve health in our county and our state. Our state has foolishly not accepted federal Medicaid expansion funds, leaving billions of dollars on the table and over half a million people without Medicaid coverage.
Georgia has the fourth highest uninsured rate in the United States because Brian Kemp has consistently opposed full Medicaid expansion. The governor’s race as well as the Warnock vs. Walker Senate race will be very important to our healthcare as well as many other issues. Georgia Democrats have consistently called for expansion of coverage.
The GOP has a radical health care agenda fueled by poorly informed ideas about health care quality, access and costs. The idea of abandoning Medicare and Medicaid is not supported by most Americans of either party. The idea of privatizing Medicare via vouchers and cutting funding to Medicaid will deny care to seniors and some of our poorest citizens.
The COVID pandemic, which caused job losses and drove down household incomes, made more people eligible for Georgia Medicaid coverage. The expansion of coverage would certainly save lives and money and help reduce the cost of uncompensated health care costs for hospitals.
With expansion we could have improved access to care, fewer premature deaths among older adults, and improved financial security for millions of Georgians by reducing medical debt.
Medicaid expansion benefits everybody. The Georgia Democratic candidates will make this intelligent, life affirming program a reality. Our very lives depend on choosing the better candidates.
Sincerely,
Julie Buffalo
Comer
