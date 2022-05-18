May means it is time to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month. Harmony House Child Advocacy and Sexual Assault Center provides therapeutic services to alleged victims of child abuse and sexual assault. Here at Harmony House, mental health is a very important aspect of the care we give to our clients.
At Harmony House, we offer completely free mental health services for children who have endured trauma and siblings of trauma survivors as young as 3 years old as well as parents of trauma survivors and adult victims of sexual assault. As a therapist, I have personally had clients as young as 3 years old and as old as 60 years old with a mixture of many different children, teenagers and adults in between. I believe mental health awareness is very important as it is often overlooked because it isn’t always as accepted as physical health. Many of my clients have felt embarrassed or ashamed of any mental health struggles they may be dealing with to which is ask “Would you feel embarrassed if you broke your leg, had cancer, had diabetes, or any other physical ailment?”
Because we primarily see clients who have survived trauma, we provide therapy using a model called Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. Through this process, we provide education about the effects trauma can have on a person in their brain, the commonality of trauma as well as coping skills and tools for clients to use to help deal with any symptoms they may be suffering from. Once these tools are in place and the client feels comfortable, we actually talk through and process the trauma they survived. Many people view trauma as something that needs to be forgotten about and shoved away somewhere in order to make sure it doesn’t bother them anymore. However, what is most often helpful is to process through the trauma in therapy in order to heal from it. I often describe this information to my clients by telling them trying to push your trauma down is like when we were younger and would have to clean our rooms, so we would just shove everything under the bed or in the closet instead of actually cleaning and putting things away. The mess is still there and will pour out whenever you open the closet door, so the best thing for you is the open up the closet and go through what is in there. Trauma is the same way, if we shove it away, it still has a way of “pouring out” until we open it up and process through it.
In regard to both healing from trauma and mental health struggles in general, I often like to use a metaphor one of my supervisors shared with me. All animals typically try to migrate or run away from storms when they see them coming, except for buffalo. Buffalos typically run towards the storm to which many other animals, I’m sure, would say is not the smartest idea. However, buffalo do this in order to get to the sunshine on the other side of the storm rather than having to continue running and running while the storm is chasing. Therapy and mental health services can be the same way. It feels scary to go into the storm at times, and there may be times that it gets darker, but going through the storm is the best way to get to the sunshine on the other side. So, I advise anyone who may have endured trauma or be struggling with mental health to be a buffalo, seek help, and make it through that storm with help.
To contact the Harmony House, call 706-245-8700
Darrin Haley is a mental health counselor and outreach/volunteer coordinator with the Harmony House Child Advocacy Sexual Assault Center.
