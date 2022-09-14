Dear Editor: Once again, minority citizens volunteering for service on the land use steering committee have been rebuffed, this time by the chair of the commission. As reported in this paper in a recent article (August 25), Chairman Todd Higdon, after a rant about an opinion letter noting earlier snubs, said that if minorities wanted to serve on a committee that they should call him directly instead of being referred by others through their district commissioner.
So, this is exactly what they did. Three of the minority volunteers called the chairman directly and made a request to serve on the citizen committee. The reply in each situation was that Mr. Higdon would think about it and get back to them.
He never called them back. When asked about this, the most powerful politician in the county could only make excuses for not making the appointments. This decision was made despite the willingness of the consultant, Marilyn Hall, to accept any persons that commissioners wanted.
After more than two months of requests from various minority citizens, none of these volunteers were found to be acceptable to the chairman for service on the volunteer committee. But Mr. Frank May, District 3 Commissioner, recognized the request for improving diversity on the committee and appointed a minority representative from his district. The youngest, newest, and presumably least experienced politician was the exception among our leadership for responsiveness. Let’s hope the others take a lesson from him.
