Dear Editor: Once again, I am faced with another opinion (“American or Confederate flag: pick one or the other,” by Zach Mitcham, July 9) that could wait until more important matters are discussed.
I have not yet been able to figure out how talking about a monument in Colbert has any importance, when we have 8-year-old kids being murdered on the streets of America. This seems to be something that only makes the writer feel like he is doing something noble. The monument has been around a long time, and could possibly be there for a good while longer.
While on the other hand, the little girl, and all the other kids killed needlessly will not. Their time has ended! This country has big discussions ahead of it if it is to continue, but we need to be real about just what is the most important to tackle first. I say the lives of the children. We can always remove a monument, but we cannot bring back the dead! Don't bash Frank Gillispie over something he felt strongly about a long time ago. Learn from him. I'm sure if he were alive, he would be writing about the kids, and not saving his monument.
Sincerely,
David Terrell
Comer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.