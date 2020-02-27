Dear Editor: After reading the article in the Feb 13 issue about the new Department of Family and Children Services (DFACS) office planned, I was first glad to see the county get the money to build a new DFACs office in Danielsville.
However, after looking into the plan further it became apparent that it may not be a good thing for the citizens of Madison County. The proposal that was talked about by Don Chandler is being presented as a check of $5 million sitting on the Governor’s desk that Madison County could take to the bank to build a new DFACS place. The process for creating a new DFAC office initiates when the State of Georgia requests proposals for rentable space to meet their predefined needs, In this case, DFACS developers and the state of Georgia will then enter into a long lease with the owner, but the state of Georgia would pay for the lease. There would be no added revenue for the municipalities and no property or sales tax income to offset the demands of its infrastructure (specifically) sewer, water, etc.
In this case the private person who builds a building in the community and the state government leases the space under whatever terms they work out with the landlord. I am not a resident of Danielsville, but I would surely like to know what commitments the state and the county has worked out with the developer. The cost for the leasing of a new building of this size would extremely increase the monthly rental that is presently paid for the site they now use. That would still be paid by taxpayers. The proposal called for a 13,800-square foot building and also called for an additional 10 employees. That sounds great, but is it really needed? Also, there is some confusion over who will actually own the property and building. But if it is the county, there would not be any taxes paid, as there would if on private property that could be built on this site. I hope the state and county officials will closely study this proposal before accepting it.
Sincerely,
Roy Gandy
Royston (Madison County)
