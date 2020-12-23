Dear Editor: I appreciated Margie Richards’ column in the Dec. 17 edition of the paper.
I have been befuddled and saddened by the blind support of the evangelical community for the current Republican Administration too. Mr. Trump has never demonstrated the ethical behavior that I continue to learn about in church. Our system of democracy depends on trust and rules. For this group to continue to follow someone of such low morality demonstrates a willing ignorance on their part and throws doubt on their understanding of leadership and Christian teachings. Thank you, Ms. Richards.
Sincerely,
JR Buffalo
