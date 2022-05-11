Dear Editor: The Madison County Comprehensive Plan is being updated. The Comprehensive Plan is basically a road map for county leadership to use when making decisions about land use and development.
The first set of meetings are an introduction to Hall Consulting, an overview of framework and procedure about the comp plan, and a bit of brainstorming. Meetings are as follows; you do not have to be a member of a community to join the meeting in that area. (Yes, a few have already been held)
May 26 – Hull City Hall, 7 p.m.
Without public input, Hall Consulting will not know the wishes of your community and what you want for the future of our county.
Here is the link for the website. https://www.madison-compplan.com/
On the website you will find a survey (please take it) as well as tabs that give an overview of the process.
Friends, we must face it, our little county is going to grow! We are lucky to have an opportunity to guide that growth. Georgia Renewable Power, the threat of CAFO’s (concentrated animal feeding operations), and who knows what threaten our future. We have the opportunity to say, “Not in my Backyard,” but better yet, “Not in Anyone’s Backyard.”
Madison County’s future is in your hands!
Sincerely,
Gina Ward
Drago Tesanovich
Co-Chairs, Madison County Clean Power Coalition
