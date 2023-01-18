Dear Editor: The public has a few more weeks to comment on the proposed Madison County noise ordinance before a public hearing on Jan. 30. The ordinance will apply to the entire county, including people like me who live near Commerce as well as people living near the power plant in Colbert.
The most disturbing part of the proposed ordinance is the allowable continuous night-time noise limits (between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.). The limits are set at 50 decibels for residential sources and up to 70 decibels for industry sources. That is decibel equivalents of a neighbor having a cell phone conversation near your bedroom window all night, or an industry running a vacuum cleaner near your window all night. That’s too much noise for restful and healthful sleep.
(1) comment
Definitely 35 decibels! And that's still too high for me. I came to Madison County for peace and quiet like many or most citizens here want. For those who don't want change, here is a change you'd like very much. You may have the quiet you desire now, but that can change at any time if we don't have rules in place to prevent the kind of change we don't want.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.