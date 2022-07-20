Dear Editor: The proposed reduction of the number of seats on the county planning and zoning board does not make good sense.
Five seats are awarded one per district, each filled by that commissioner’s nomination. Those two “at large seats” added to the five and chosen by the board itself, make good insulation from the needless heat of politics.
The P&Z board has no authority. It is a mostly voluntary citizen advisory panel that issues only advice, not rulings like a court.
Members do spend considerable time and effort in their work, however, and their votes are cast not at the behest, nor at the pleasure, and certainly not at the direction of any commissioner,
Commissioner Terry Chandler’s comment about the chances of “stacked decisions” just raises the specter of inter-district rivalry and conflict.
That makes for a slippery slope toward politicization that is best avoided if we seek to speak together as a county’s voice.
Sincerely,
Jim Baird
Comer
