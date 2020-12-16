Dear Editor: Looks like Trump’s Supreme Court saved our democracy and our country. What a relief! Now we can all, all of us, know that we are all in this together, not just in this pandemic, but also in this country, our one country, with one guiding constitution and many points of view. Our highest court has followed our constitution and the law of the land to ensure that all states’ rights regarding their election laws and procedures are theirs and theirs alone. Remember, the Supreme Court only interprets the laws and rules our representatives make; they never make any decision as to how wise those laws and rules are. If we don’t like their decisions, we are free to change those laws and rules through our system of representatives.
With a vaccine on the horizon the future looks promising. Also, no more chaos; no more lies; no more disinformation; no more extremism. There is plenty of middle ground with lots of room for everyone. Health care is a mess; so many of us cannot afford it and it’s too complex for most to navigate. Much of corporate power has gotten out of control. Here in Madison County we need so much: reliable high speed broadband throughout, paved roads, water/sewer service, property tax relief, good-paying jobs, well supported schools — the list is long. We all want financial security, good health, happy lives and safety. We can get there if we work together instead of stubbornly clinging to our separate tribes. That will continue to get us nowhere.
There is value in moderation. I believe Jon Ossoff can get us there; Perdue is too entrenched with the status quo. I believe Reverend Raphael Warnock can move us toward the center rather than the extremes of Loeffler who comes from extreme wealth and has no notion whatsoever of what rural Madison County life is like. I also know that Daniel Blackman will take the public service commission in a better direction than the current 22-year occupant of that commission, McDonald, who has increased our power bills and failed for years to get decent broadband in rural areas like ours. Please join me in voting for these three on or before January 5, 2021. With level-headed reason and compromise we can improve all our lives. We are all in this together.
Sincerely,
Virginia Moss
Ila
