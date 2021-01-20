Dear Editor: The noise at the Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) plant in Colbert has ruined our quality of life. There is no relief. The noise is a constant irritant.
During the summer months, we used to enjoy a cup of coffee on the front porch. Now we are driven to shelter inside. Outside family events are difficult to host because the noise is there seven days a week, 24 hours a day. At night it resonates through our bedroom at a 55-decibel to a 65-decibel level, interrupting our sleep. The noise ordinance that did exist for complaints was taken from us by the past board of commissioners. That needs to be returned to the public and efforts put in to correcting this problem.
Sincerely,
Mack Adams
Colbert
