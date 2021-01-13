Dear Editor: You may or may not be aware that today has been a loud and odor-filled day for those of us who reside near the plant.
This morning at 6 a.m. the bulldozers were clacking, trucks were beeping, and she was roaring. As I sat and drank my coffee on the porch (a morning ritual for me and my pets) I could also hear the sound of alarms going off in someone’s chicken house. It got me to thinking...it is not often that we are disturbed by the alarms and in the past when they have gone off for an hour or so, a quick call to the sheriff's department. would get them silenced. Now, thanks to the noise ordinance amendment, I have no recourse whatsoever. It is quite a hopeless feeling and generates plenty of bad feelings, to say the least!
In addition to all the racket, the odor from the fuel is awful. It saturates my home with an indescribable stench. To quote my daughter, "when the dog craps in the house, at least we can clean it up and get rid of the smell." So again, I find myself in that hopeless situation where no amount of air fresheners can remove the smell of the power plant. At least this smell doesn't cause hours long nose bleeds and week long migraines, that's the most positive I can be. It is a lingering odor that has permeated my olfactory senses and makes me want to shove air fresheners up my nose! Lol...truth!
As for a "tour" to see how the water gets tested, I would like to see this procedure, but have friends who are well-versed in water testing that I want to bring along, because that is not an area of expertise that I have acquired.
I look forward to the day that my precious "Beulah Land" is restored to her former glory.
Sincerely,
Gina Ward
Co-chair, Madison County Clean Power Coalition
