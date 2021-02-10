Dear Editor: There’s still time to complete the Georgia Renewable (GRP) Noise Survey being conducted by the Madison County Clean Power Coalition (MCCPC).
MCCPC has been made aware of some problems in the delivery of our “Stop the Noise” postcards. Some residents did not receive a card. The cards contained the information about why we are conduction the survey and directed people to a link: www.surveymonkey.com/r/NZLW92G where they could easily complete the eight questions survey. We are doing everything we can to make sure that everyone who wants to take the survey can. MCCPC is asking for your help with this goal. If you are bothered by the noise from the plant or if you know someone in the Colbert or Comer area who is, please go or direct them to the site mentioned above and complete the survey. Information about the survey can also be found at our website: madisoncleanpowercoalition.com.
The noise pollution problem created by GRP is serious. Your neighbors living near the plant are being assaulted by GRP. They are being robbed of the thing they love the most — their quality of life. Our survey can open up a pathway for them to get back what is theirs. By completing the survey, you will help make this happen.
Together we can enjoy the sounds of salience again.
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich
MCCPC Co-Chair
