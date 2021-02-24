Dear Editor: The Georgia Renewable Power Noise Nuisance Survey being conducted by the Madison County Clean Power Coalition will end on Feb. 28. The MCCPC survey goal was to find out how residents living near the GRP facility are being affected by the noise originating from the plant.
Statistics show that the percentage of people who speak out about an issue, in this case GRP 's noise pollution, is small compared to the number affected and concerned about it. When the data from the survey is collected, we hope it will show that this statistic will be true when it comes to the number of people bothered by GRP 's noise. That there are many people bothered by the noise not just the few speaking out. This, we hope, will result in GRP not only recognizing that they have a serious noise problem but to start taking the necessary steps to correct it. MCCPC research shows that with a proper acoustical study of the plants equipment and the topography of the surrounding area solutions could be developed and noise reduction can be achieved. This noise reduction is necessary for the people living near the plant to enjoy their lives again. The noise has to stop.
There are still a few days left to make your voice heard on this extremely important issue. Take a few minutes and go to: wwwsurveymonkey.com/r/NZLW92G and complete the eight question survey. Your participation will help end GRP's terrible assault on your neighbors. Continue to speak out.
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich
MCCPC Co-Chair
