Dear Editor: Victory is defined in the Random House Dictionary as follows: 1) A success or triumph over an enemy in battle or war. 2) The ultimate and decisive superiority in any battle or contest. You may have heard that the signing of HB 857 By Governor Kemp on Aug. 4, which bans the burning of treated materials for power production, was a victory.
There is no doubt that HB 857 becoming the law in Georgia in just eight months was an amazing accomplishment. Congratulations and thanks are well deserved for everyone who contributed to the effort to make HB 857 a reality. As I sat on my porch over the last week since the signing listening to the noise and smelling the emissions from the Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) plant, the word victory seemed a little premature. I contacted my neighbors who also live near the plant and got the same reports of noise and smells. It became apparent that eliminating treated materials as fuel was a great step forward, but we still have a long way to go before we can use the word victory.
GRP does not have to be an enemy to triumph over. We are not looking to show our superiority in efforts to make them change their operations. What we want is for GRP to live up to the promises, no noise, smells, only water vapor, they made to the citizens Madison County and do everything they can to operate as a good neighbor they claim to be. When this goal is achieved, it will truly be a victory for all of us including GRP.
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich
MCCPC Co-Chair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.