Dear Editor: Since the Georgia Renewable Resources (GRP) plant in Colbert operations began we have made great strides towards making the plant the “good neighbor,” they promised to be.
Because of the watchful observations of the citizens of Madison County and the Madison County Clean Power Coalition (MCCPC) the EPD received numerous complaints about operations at the plant. The EPD investigated those complaints and issued both water and air notices of violation to GRP. The EPD ordered GRP to make the necessary changes to come into compliance with the proper operating procedures. Additionally, the EDP investigated a dump site on Hwy. 172 in Madison County used to dump GRP bottom ash for fill. This practice was not recognized as an acceptable use for bottom ash and Georgia Waste and Recycling has stopped dumping and is removing the ash from the site.
The latest Notice of Violation (NOV) was issued by the EPD to National Salvage and Service Corporation. They are the company that is providing and chipping the railroad crossties being used as fuel at the plant. Concerns from citizens regarding fugitive emissions of creosote dust and creosote pollution of ground water near the railroad spur resulted in National Salvage being ordered to move all operations to within the fenced yard at GRP.
Every one of these changes can be viewed as a success in our efforts to make GRP comply with the laws of the state of Georgia, laws that were created to protect us. Even though each success is important, it is not time to relax and take our eyes off the operations at GRP. Real success will only come when every citizen of Madison County can enjoy their lives the way they did before GRP arrived. MCCPC will continue working until that goal is achieved.
Join with MCCPC and help reach that goal. Our next public meeting is tonight, Feb. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Madison County Public Library. We will be discussing House Bill 857, which would ban the burning of treated materials including railroad crossties in Georgia as a fuel for making electricity. Lou Zeller, Executive Director of the Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League will be our special guest; Lou will give us some ideas on where to go from here and how to get there. Please plan to attend this important meeting.
Read more about our efforts at: madisoncleanpowercoalition.com or find us on Facebook @ madisoncleanpower.
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich
MCCPC Co-Chair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.