Dear Editor: A tax increase to wipe out dept? This was the headline in the Jan. 13 edition of The Madison County Journal. The story that followed was about discussions between our board of commissioners (BOC) and the industrial development authority (IDA) at a meeting held on Jan. 6.
Part of the discussion was about the IDA’s over $11 million dollar infrastructure debt. One of several suggestions on how to pay down the debt was for the IDA to levy us with another one mill tax. Before we, even grudgingly, accept a tax increase to pay down this debt, here’s a little but important fact you might want to know. Part of the $11 million dollar infrastructure dept comes from running a 12-mile water line, called the Elberton Connection, from Elbert County to HV Chandler road where Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) has their electricity generating biomass plant. The project cost the IDA $4.7 million dollars. GRP was responsible for the paying for the final connection from the waterline to the plant. This final connection cost $346,887 and was paid for by the IDA. GRP was to reimburse the IDA for this part of the water line construction. GRP did not pay this amount back and as a result owed an additional $65,000 in late fees to the IDA. Together, this was $411,887 owed to the IDA.
Here’s where the little known fact I mentioned earlier comes into play. In the original agreement between the IDA and GRP to construct the water line dated September 17, 2018, called a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), section 4.5, b. reads: “GRP shall contribute the sum of one million dollars ($1,000,000) on or before Aug. 21, 2018 to be held in escrow by the Authority (IDA) for the cost of design and construction work for the Authority to complete the Elberton Connection.” This escrow money was like insurance for the IDA to be used if GRP did not live up to its part of the agreement. Section 4, b. ends with this statement: “ In the event the project (GRP plant) does not obtain Commercial Operation (CO) by October 31, 2019 then the one million dollars ($1,000,000) held in escrow shall be distributed to the Authority (IDA) to reduce the outstanding principal on the GEFA loan to the Authority.”
The MOU was agreed to and signed by both the IDA and GRP. GRP failed to meet this deadline, and on top of that, owed the IDA hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid construction cost and penalties. The good news was that the escrow money, once distributed to the IDA, would lower the IDA’s total loan debt by $1 million when it was applied to the principal balance of the IDA loan as stated in the MOU. Unfortunately for all of us, this did not happen. At their May meeting in 2020 the IDA voted to accept a new proposed agreement with GRP. This new agreement with GRP read in part, “to forgive unpaid construction cost in exchange for the $1,000,000 escrow funds to expand and improve the county water system." (MCJ 6/4/2020) Pat Mahoney was the only IDA member to vote against the new agreement. She summed up the new agreement with this statement:”I cannot support the $346,887 (she did not include the $65,000.00 in late fees) that GRP owes in construction cost being passed off to the citizens of Madison County. To forgive that amount of debt is unconscionable.”(MCJ 6/4/2020)
That brings us back to the present. The IDA is over $11 million in debt and looking for solutions. What should have been part of the solution they gave to GRP by forgiving the construction cost and penalties owed to the IDA. Another part of the solution, the $1 million escrow money, was used by the IDA on other projects when it should have gone to paying down the principal balance on their over $11 million debt.
This debt needs to be paid, but first we must examine our relationship with the IDA. The IDA is an unelected board that spends your tax dollars with little oversight from us. Changes should be made to assure us that those decisions about spending our tax dollars are always presented to the public, maybe in the form of our BOC, for approval and have our best interest in mind.
If someone needs to be taxed, here’s an idea the IDA/BOC could consider. Why not have GRP pay a fee per ton on the waste material they are bringing into the county and using as fuel. We all pay a fee per ton at the transfer station for our waste material ...Why not treat GRP the same as the rest of us taxpayers?
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich
MCCPC Co-Chair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.