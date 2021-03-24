Dear Editor: I appreciated Congressman Alan Powell’s summary of HB 531 in last week’s Journal, though I confess to reading it with some resignation. Powell says that opposition to proposed voting reform legislation that uses words like “voter suppression” and “Jim Crow” are disingenuous hyperbole meant to “shake the money tree” and prompt Democrats to donate money to political campaigns.
A more charitable view is that while a lot of Georgia voters support this proposed legislation, not everybody does, and their attempt to participate in the process of representative government just might be put down to genuine civic mindedness. One person’s voter suppression is another person’s voter integrity. The need for more integrity, more safeguards against voter fraud would certainly be called for if there truly was voter fraud. Instead, we are left with the impression of voter fraud, and the impression, the thinking goes, must itself be addressed.
Georgia had a starring role is this year’s statewide and national elections, the final outcome of which, for better or worse, depends on where one stands. The Republican side has had a majority in the state house for a long while and during that time has had ample time to shape, amend, and legislate its concerns on the voting process here in Georgia. So, it’s not as if the lack of uniformity from county to county, or the lack of confidence in what Powell calls a “flawed system” can be placed at anyone else’s door step. Georgia’s system of voting, its procedures, requirements, and lack of uniformity was not imposed upon it from somewhere else, or from some progressive, liberal, socialist-inspired entity. It is entirely a creation of Republican control. Its flaws might better be called unintended consequences as Democrats, having waited in the wings for decades, have finally organized and learned how the game is played.
That is not to say it cannot be made better, and perhaps it will be once this legislation is fully debated. I would hope that when it takes it final shape and is signed into law, which it surely will be, Georgia citizens who feel a fix is necessary will have more faith in the process. Perhaps then both sides can at the very least agree to agree on the final results of the next election.
Michael Hill
Comer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.