Dear Editor: I just want to express my appreciation for Alex Buffington’s column, “This is white privilege,” last week. Using her personal experience of growing up in a multi-racial family, she articulated quite well the privileges her white skin accords her – privileges her two bi-racial sisters might not be granted because of the darker hue of their skin.
When I first encountered this concept of white privilege in America, I have to admit that I bristled at the notion. “I don’t claim anything that any other American isn’t entitled to,” was how I responded. Fortunately, I continued to wrestle with this notion, and came to a deeper understanding. White privilege is not something I have to claim, but it’s conferred upon me simply because I have a skin color that society classifies as “white” (even though I’m rather brown now under the Georgia summer sun.)
So while I get nervous whenever the blue lights of a police car pull me over because I was driving too fast, the worst I can expect is a expensive ticket. I don’t have any fear that the police officer will look at me and see me as a threat and that I could actually end up getting shot dead in my own car, as happened to Philando Castile four years ago, a man with black skin, while he was out with his girl friend and young daughter.
The recent tragic killing of Armaud Arbery, in Brunswick, Georgia was particularly disturbing to me. He was simply out getting his exercise, going for a run. I used to do that; now I walk or ride my bike on the roads of Madison County. I do this with no fear that someone driving by will look at me, make a negative judgment about me based solely on my skin color, stop and take out their shotgun, and shoot me dead there in the middle of the road. Something is terribly wrong with a society that fears and treats some of its citizens in such a manner.
These words were spoken 57 years ago by my fellow Georgian Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” Martin, I’m sorry that we yet to make your powerful dream a reality.
Years ago, in my Sunday School classes, we often sang this simple song:
“Jesus loves the little children,
All the children of the world.
Red and yellow, black and white;
They are precious in God’s sight.
Jesus loves the little children of the world.”
Why is it so hard for us to recognize the preciousness of each other; to be able to look past skin color or other external aspects and see the deeper value and worth of one another? That’s our challenge as a society, and we need to get on with this, before it’s too late. Peace to you all.
Brad Smith
Comer
