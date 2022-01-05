Dear Editor: On January 6, supporters of President Trump breached the U.S. Capitol, turning the seat of American democracy into the scene of unforgettable crime. Inside, lawmakers had been preparing to count the Electoral College votes that would bring Trump’s presidency to a close. Outside, the rioters erected hanging gallows. They waved “Trump 2020,” “Blue Lives Matter” and Confederate flags. Some were armed.
After marching down Pennsylvania Avenue at Trump’s urging, the rioters overwhelmed police surrounding the Capitol. They pushed past them, stripped them of their weapons, dragged them to the ground, sprayed them with chemical irritants, beat them, bludgeoned them, or tased them.
These insurrectionists broke down barricades, scaled walls, shattered windows and chanted “Hang Mike Pence.” Congressional staff took cover wherever they could as the crowd snaked through the building’s historic hallways.
None of us could believe what we were seeing.
Since that day, members of the anti-democracy movement pushed, “are you going to believe what I tell you or your lying eyes?”
They said January 6 was instigated by undercover left-wing activists who were part of antifa. That was proved false. They said rioters hadn’t used force and Congressman Andrew Clyde likened the events to “a normal tourist visit.” Video proved that wrong.
They claimed the attack on the Capitol had nothing to do with race, even though white supremacists and far-right militia groups were among the most active participants, and many rioters wore racist T-shirts. They suggested the whole affair was staged by the government, a false flag operation. Others suggested it was entirely a peaceful protest. All of that was wrong.
Lies about the January 6 Capitol attack and its significance is the 2021 Lie of the Year.
Sincerely,
Peggy Perkins
