Dear Editor: Preparedness long after the fact is not preparedness at all! The majority of Georgians did not take this virus seriously, many following the attitudes they absorbed from television and current leadership. My fellow citizens have died because of this. That’s right; dead and gone forever, life ended before it should have. All because most citizens refused to make changes from their everyday lives or because some felt they were not going to be told what to do by anyone. How juvenile.
We depend on government to do what everyday folks and businesses cannot do, the big stuff, the unexpected stuff. We do pretty well with our military; lots and lots of tax money goes there. We know that pandemics are a threat at all times, but we dismiss such things as unimportant, like our present federal executive branch has done by dismantling the very department assembled by the previous administration to be ready for what is happening right now, just five years later.
So, our leadership in Washington and in Georgia is doing what they can now, crippled by lack of preparedness and poor decisionmaking. I guess that’s all they can do at this point. Better than nothing.
Maybe this pandemic will finally force the field of medicine to fully embrace technology. Their field was the very last to begin using computers to their advantage and they still need to become more efficient. Part of that problem is the way insurance companies cover things; providers should get paid adequately for time spent with patients on the phone and via the Internet as well as in person. Medicare should pay adequately across the board as well.
Hopefully this pandemic will significantly increase the use of technology to make public spaces and lifestyles happier and healthier. Imagine no more touch screens to leave who-knows-what behind for the next person. Imagine, minimal rush hours and cleaner air because most people work at home. Imagine the reduction of stress levels with greater productivity for those workers. Imagine, far less passenger jets in far cleaner skies; there is no real need to move humans long distances across the country or around the globe for most businesses when technology is available.
Of course, not all citizens have the technological equipment and knowledge to use it to participate in these new ways of communicating. Many do, but can’t get decent broadband service because rural areas like Madison County are underserved, just like rural areas were long ago when everyone else had electrical service and they didn’t. We need the equivalent of the government’s rural electrification of that time now for reliable, fast Internet service.
Our future can look very different and so much better. Yes, it costs money. America has plenty of money. Simply tax the rich to the fullest. We taxed at 90 percent maximum during the boom years of the last mid-century when the interstate system was built and we sent men to the moon. We can do it again to rebuild our declining country in order to make the rich even richer and most people well off.
Sincerely,
Virginia Moss
Ila
