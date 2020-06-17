Dear Editor: Our all Republican, all white board of commissioners has really raised our taxes in recent years. Led by the nose by State Senator Frank Ginn, (AKA IDA director) they have brought us one dirty, new industry. Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) burns railroad ties, spewing out carcinogens, endangering the lungs of all who live here.
The industrial authority forgave more than $400,000 in GRP construction debt and late fees. Taxpayers will pick up the tab. The BOC, led by John Scarborough, just pulled the rug out from under local cities, by allowing sales tax money to be paid up front. If their revenue projections are wrong, taxpayers will be stuck paying back more loans.
If our tax-and-spend Republicans go unchecked, taxes may rise so much that many of us can no longer afford to live here. Ironic, isn't it, that the one Democrat running this year is more fiscally conservative than the entire present board?
Sincerely,
Harriet Gray
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.