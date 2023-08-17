It’s now been a year that the PACT Act passed. This law was passed to improve access to healthcare and funding for veterans who were exposed to burn pits, the military’s waste disposal method for everything from tires to chemicals and jet fuel.
According to Senator Dick Durbin (D), the PACT Act has already enabled more than 4 million veterans to be screened for toxic exposure, more than 744,000 PACT claims have been filed, and hundreds of thousands of veterans have been approved for expanded benefits.
On the other side, Republican Tommy Tuberville and his MAGA cohorts, like Rep. Mike Collins of our 10th District continue to stand in the way of military promotions and the increase in pay that comes with promotion because Tuberville feels the greatest military in the world, our U.S. Armed Forces, is “woke.”
BTW, Tuberville and Collins have never served a day in the military.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.