Dear Editor: I agree with Cydney Wells' letter of Sept. 2, 2021 (Demand honest, open redistricting). As long as the legislature is the entity to determine districts, redistricting will never, ever be fair or open. Either party will seek to benefit themselves; it's just baked in.
Only a reasonably independent entity would be capable of redrawing the lines. Let’s work on structuring this method and get the legislature and political parties out of the whole thing. It's going to affect us all for a long 10 years and beyond. We should have been doing this long ago.
Sincerely,
Virginia Moss
Ila
