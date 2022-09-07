Dear Editor: The powers that be walked away, leaving it all on the table. They say it’ll cost too much. How? I am a fiscal conservative; I find it insane to leave large amounts of money on the table. If it only costs us 10 percent to eliminate the Medicaid Gap in Georgia and we get back 90 percent of the total cost of it in the taxes we pay to and get back from the federal government, what’s to complain about? There it is; it’s sitting right there on the table. “Free” dollars, billions of them, just sitting there for states to take to help their low-income citizens get health insurance coverage. Thirty-six states have helped themselves to this pile and helped hundreds of thousands of their own citizens be covered by Medicaid. They don’t think it costs too much.

My medical insurance policy is only a 60 percent/40 percent deal; I can’t find a 90 percent/10 percent deal anywhere, but then I can manage, barely, to afford the policy I have. I pay taxes to the federal government with the expectation that I’ll see much of that back, benefitting me and my state. Instead, it’s benefiting other states out of my pocket and yours. Why? Because Georgia politicians in office refuse to fully expand Medicaid. American health care is a mess and unaffordable for most citizens. The least we can do is make sure all of us are insured to spread the risk. The greatest risk to all of us is communicable diseases like COVID, tuberculosis, monkeypox, polio, Ebola, and many others that get spread by people who get sick and don’t get health care due to lack of funds. Your money or your life is just plain immoral as well as a threat to the rest of us.

