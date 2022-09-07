Dear Editor: The powers that be walked away, leaving it all on the table. They say it’ll cost too much. How? I am a fiscal conservative; I find it insane to leave large amounts of money on the table. If it only costs us 10 percent to eliminate the Medicaid Gap in Georgia and we get back 90 percent of the total cost of it in the taxes we pay to and get back from the federal government, what’s to complain about? There it is; it’s sitting right there on the table. “Free” dollars, billions of them, just sitting there for states to take to help their low-income citizens get health insurance coverage. Thirty-six states have helped themselves to this pile and helped hundreds of thousands of their own citizens be covered by Medicaid. They don’t think it costs too much.
My medical insurance policy is only a 60 percent/40 percent deal; I can’t find a 90 percent/10 percent deal anywhere, but then I can manage, barely, to afford the policy I have. I pay taxes to the federal government with the expectation that I’ll see much of that back, benefitting me and my state. Instead, it’s benefiting other states out of my pocket and yours. Why? Because Georgia politicians in office refuse to fully expand Medicaid. American health care is a mess and unaffordable for most citizens. The least we can do is make sure all of us are insured to spread the risk. The greatest risk to all of us is communicable diseases like COVID, tuberculosis, monkeypox, polio, Ebola, and many others that get spread by people who get sick and don’t get health care due to lack of funds. Your money or your life is just plain immoral as well as a threat to the rest of us.
Those left out of Medicaid, Medicare, job coverage, the Affordable Care Act and private insurance are in the Medicaid Gap, which is about a quarter of the population of our state. Rural areas suffer the most from health care neglect. There is a higher percentage of uninsured people in rural areas than in urban areas. Dozens of hospitals have closed there over the past 20 years in Georgia and many providers have abandoned small town practices. Madison County only recently got MedLink in Danielsville.
2,195,640 – Number of Georgians covered by Medicaid/CHIP as of July 2021
678,000 – Number of additional Georgia residents who would be covered if the state accepted expansion
269,000 – Number of people who have no realistic access to health insurance without Medicaid expansion
$3.5 billion – Federal money Georgia is leaving on the table in 2022 by not expanding Medicaid
For every dollar the state spends on closing the coverage gap, Georgia receives up to $9 in federal funding.
Closing the coverage gap could create 56,000 jobs in Georgia each year and boost the state’s economic output by $6.5 billion annually.
Closing the coverage gap could create 12,000 jobs and $1.3 billion in new economic activity in Georgia’s rural communities each year.
Georgia has already missed out on $12 billion federal health care dollars. That’s more than $8 million each and every day.
I believe that when opportunity comes knocking you grab it. You don’t create the nightmare the Georgia legislature has (not yet implemented) called Georgia Pathways, a partial expansion at best. It is so administratively complex, convoluted and burdensome that the very people needing it will most likely fail to even apply or meet the byzantine documentation requirements. I personally believe this mess was deliberately created to discourage low-income citizens from benefitting, but it also costs a lot just to administer when existing Medicaid is already in place. Does our leadership have an aversion to helping people in need or are they wanting to cut spending to the bone and beyond in the name of small government? There’s a place for government in health care, not in funding things like small-town fishing museums in south Georgia for political brownie points.
