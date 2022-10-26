Dear Editor: Regarding Mr. George Pate's letter ("Common sense liberals are the problem"), good grief! What a long, simplistic and irrational list of imagined liberal attributes. I can only agree that people are the problem, not guns, but that's far too simplistic. Most gun deaths are suicides (because we don't allow death with dignity and mental health is considered liberal by conservatives so those who need it are not supported by Republicans). Hunting weapons are fine, but there is no need for citizens to own military firearms like AR-15s; where should we draw the line? Flame-throwers? Bombs? Missiles? Tactical nukes? Weaponized drones?
As for God, our brilliant and wise founding fathers took religion out of government for a very good reason. If anyone can't fathom that reason, then they are too stubborn or lacking in intellect for me or anyone else to bother trying to explain it. If you don't like public schools, you are perfectly free to not send your children there. The world is much bigger than Madison County, than Georgia and than the United States of America. It is global issues that are causing most of our economic problems, starting with a viral pandemic. I could go on and on with this ridiculous list, but suffice it to say there is little truth to be found there.
