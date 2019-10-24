Dear Editor: I was denied a burn permit by this county to burn cardboard moving boxes because the printing on the boxes might be toxic if burned and entered into the air. People around could be impacted negatively. So I had to break them all down with my arthritic hands, load them up, transport them to the recycling center and unload them.
But big business can burn creosote big time to make big profits if government can be made to permit it. What does that take? Privileged connections? Bribery? Corruption? What about all the folks around who would be impacted negatively? My few moving boxes were a toxic threat, but burning tons of creosote is not?
Big business has way too much "power" in this country. We, the people, are made to be helpless pawns time and time again. Do we continue to allow this or not? All over the world the people are taking to the streets to protest against the powerful. It's time we did so as well, if not the streets, then at least the ballot box.
Sincerely,
Virginia Moss
Ila
