Dear Editor: The planning and information gathering part of the new Madison County Comprehensive Plan is almost complete. There are just two meetings left where citizens will have a chance to voice their ideas about what should be in the plan. The next meeting will be on Thursday, October 20th starting at 6:00. The meeting will be at the: Sanford Community Center, 6495 Nowhere Road Hull.
The final meeting will be on Dec. 8 and will be held at the old gym located by the Madison County Government Complex. Start time is 6 p.m. At that meeting a kind of rough draft of the new plan will be available for citizens to study and comment on. It will be the last opportunity to express how you feel about the plan. Please plan on attending both of these meetings and voicing your opinion on the proposed plan. These meetings and the plan are about your future. Make sure your part of it.
