Dear Editor: (In response to “A Rural Electrification Act for the 21st century” by Zach Mitcham in the May 21 Madison County Journal.) I absolutely agree with you about the need for rural Internet, just like the need for rural power back in the 1930s and 1940s. Jackson EMC “owns” the right of way clearances for their power lines, which service every customer in the county. Why can’t we get them or some other Internet service provider like Charter to run lines just below theirs in those same poles? The phone companies cannot keep up with the demand. We all despise AT&T and Windstream. They laid their copper phone lines back in the 1960s and many have not been upgraded since. The fastest speed I am offered through AT&T with their “DSL extreme” package is 3.0mbps. I am very lucky to get 1.6 mbps on a good day. I pay more for that crap service than I do for our 200 mbps Charter Spectrum service at our shop in Watkinsville. Habersham EMC offers their customers 100mbps Internet on their service poles. We need that through Jackson EMC. Wired Internet is far more reliable than any 4 or 5 G wireless which will not go through metal buildings and metal roofs and is stlll dependent on towers. Please bring us good, reliable, wired, rural Internet!
Sincerely,
John Graves
Neese
