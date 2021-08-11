Dear Editor: Have you ever had to call 911? Have you ever been pulled over by police for speeding or something worse? Have police ever come to your house and knocked on your door? These incidents happen to almost all of us at sometime in our lives and they tend to be memorable. We remember the incident: how nervous, upset, or scared we felt; the defenses or excuses we uttered; the fear, the humiliation, and the stress. These are all negative feelings and most often that is the only way we interact with police and EMS — in stressful, crisis situations.
The way police/EMS interact with the community has been on the minds of many this past year. We have been presented with messages that seem to suggest we must choose to either support the police or support activists. As a resident of Comer, I have been thinking about these messages and concluded: I like living in a community that is diverse and I like living where police are welcome and respected. We are not each other’s enemies; we are each other’s neighbors.
But we often don’t have opportunities to meet each other in neighborly ways. I began envisioning an event where Comer police/EMS and Comer residents could be together in a comfortable and relaxed setting, sharing food with one another, talking and getting to know each other. As director of the non-profit New Neighbors Network, I applied for and received a grant from the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities which enabled me to create this event.
“MEET GREET EAT with Comer Police/EMS” is a free event on Saturday Aug. 21 at the Travel Museum in Comer from noon to 1:30 p.m. There will be a variety of free food and desserts prepared by local residents. EMS will have an ambulance on display. The program begins at 12:30 and includes Chief of Police Cherilyn Bell; EMS Director Bobby Smith; EMS Paramedic Rodney Willis; Deacon Sherman Mattox of Holly Creek Baptist Church; and The Karen Christian Youth Choir.
Comer has an amazing crew of competent, dedicated, and kind police/EMS workers – come out and meet them!
Sincerely,
Jennifer Drago
Comer
