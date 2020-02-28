Dear Editor: We all need a friend, which is where the mentors in the Madison County Mentor Program begin their relationships with their student mentees.
The adult volunteers go into the schools for two hours each month to visit students who want extra adult support to help them meet their personal and academic goals. These mentors act as good role models and help students learn the values needed to make important life choices.
The school system is in need of more mentors.
For more information about the mentor program, please call 706-338-3689 or email mcmentor@madison.k12.ga.us You are needed to be one of our mentors of today who are helping to mold the citizens of tomorrow.
Sincerely,
Shirley Aaron
Madison County Mentor Program Coordinator
