Dear Editor: The issue of noise associated with Georgia Renewable Power (GRP), along with other environmental concerns, has been publicly discussed with members of this board since at least August 2019, correct? Despite this, Commissioners Tripp Strickland, Theresa Bettis, Brian Kirk, and Derek Doster voted to amend the noise ordinance to exclude facilities such as GRP in August 2019, unless I am mistaken.
Since then, the members of this board have also been in receipt of repeated complaints, backed by video footage with audio, on numerous occasions — both in person at BOC meetings and via email. If one looks through the BOC meeting minutes over the last year, it is easy to point to myriad instances of documented public comment on the issue. If one types in "GRP" or "Georgia Renewable Power" into Madison County Journal's search engine, more public outcry on this repeated offense from a variety of individuals is immediately apparent.
Why then, over a year later, are the members of this board seemingly not prepared to respond to our community? At the Aug. 31 BOC meeting, Commissioner Lee Allen was the only member willing and/or able to respond to Mrs. Gina Ward's evidentiary complaints and questions — why? What do you require in order to give this matter the attention it deserves? And lastly, since our police cannot help due to the amended noise ordinance, who can I and my neighbors call when we're yet again disturbed in the middle of the night?
As you might can imagine, I am tired of losing sleep over this plant. I am tired of fighting for the quality of life I moved to Colbert to have in the first place. Please stop letting our voices fall on deaf ears.
I earnestly and eagerly await your reply.
Sincerely,
Leigh Ann Jones
Colbert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.