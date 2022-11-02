Dear Editor: My name is Russ Moon and I am a row crop, poultry and cattle farmer in Madison County.
This November, when you head to the polls to vote on your candidates of choice, you will also vote on a statewide referendum that could benefit family farms like ours. Referendum B asks voters if they support extending the ad-valorem tax exemption family farms currently receive when they purchase certain farm products and equipment, to two or more unrelated farm families that have partnered with one another. A “Yes” vote and passage of this referendum would more accurately reflect the way many farms are structured today. By partnering with another family farm, it is easier to afford the things we need to continue operating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.