Dear Editor: I encourage a “Yes” vote on the two amendments and two referendums proposed on this year’s Nov. 3rd ballot.
Amendment 1 concerns ensuring that fees and taxes to go to the entities they were designed for. In Georgia, unfortunately, the General Assembly routinely raids funds from state entities such as the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) that voters have paid fees into and which they expect to go to those entities. Sadly, the DNR budget has been reduced almost 50 percent over the last 10 years. (This is one reason why Watson Mill State Park was closed a few years ago; monies raised to care for the state parks went elsewhere.) Our money should go to the entities we intend for them to go to.
Amendment 2 addresses waiving state and local immunity for violation of state laws. What is this about, you might ask. Sovereign Immunity — the idea that a state cannot commit a legal wrong and is immune to civil suit or criminal prosecution — should protect the state from frivolous lawsuits and the like, but in practice it protects agents of the state who have screwed up and are acting outside their authority, to the detriment of the citizens. It’s important to remember that we no longer have a king, though sometimes it seems like we do.
The first of the two referendums on the ballot is meant to establish tax exemption for real estate owned by charities. While opponents say it will reduce taxes to the state, which is true, this is a short-sighted understanding of its purpose. Not all residents of Georgia are in a position to buy land and build a house; they are often caught up in a life-long cycle of rentals. Homes built by charities for the purpose of providing stability in less wealthy communities will be, by definition, smaller, and therefore generate less taxes for the state. But do we really want only wealthy people to own houses? Wouldn’t we be better off with a mix of house sizes so people could start small and work their way up into larger homes as their incomes grew? In my opinion, this is a good way to invest in the American Dream together.
The second “special election” referendum will also reduce state tax revenue somewhat, but with an important effect: It will help people over 70 stay in their homes, another important aspect of the American Dream. This referendum will have very little impact on our local tax revenue and will have a substantially beneficial impact on our senior citizens.
We tax ourselves to take care of ourselves and to allow us to be able to enjoy life in our county. These amendments and referendums support our citizens in many beneficial ways. Please vote “Yes” on all of them.
Sincerely,
Chip Chandler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.