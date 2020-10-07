Dear Editor: I write this letter to urge the citizens of Madison County to vote "Yes" for an additional local homestead exemption, in the amount of $8,000, for residents of Madison County age 70 years and older. This local referendum appears on the November 3 ballot under the heading "Special Election."
I am proud to have served on a committee of citizens, under the leadership of Tax Commissioner Lamar Dalton, and District One Commissioner Lee Allen who searched for a way to provide property tax relief for the elderly in a way with the least impact to our tax digest. The work on the referendum was done not only by regular citizens like myself, but additionally with input from the Tax Assessor's office, the Board of Education, the Board of Commissioners, and finally a vote by the Georgia General Assembly. It is now up to the citizens of Madison County to make the final decision. Please vote "Yes" on an additional local homestead exemption for age 70 years and older.
Sincerely,
Ruth Ann Tesanovich
Colbert
