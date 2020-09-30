Dear Editor: An important referendum will be on the ballot in November in addition to the political election. This referendum has been in the works for almost two years and is a good thing for Madison County homeowners over 70. We encourage everyone to vote “Yes” on this referendum, which is an additional homestead exemption of $8,000 off of the assessed value of the owner’s property. If approved the exemption will take effect Jan. 1, 2021. (This is an additional $8,000-dollar exemption above the existing $10,000 off their property’s fair market value.)
As our population ages and we search for ways to support our senior citizens, reducing the tax bill is an easy, affordable solution. We commend Lamar Dalton, our tax commissioner, and the citizens who worked on the committee for over 18 months to propose the referendum. This is citizenship and good government at work.
Please vote “Yes” on this referendum when you cast your votes in the Nov. 3 election.
Sincerely,
Clyde Verhine
Chairman, Madison County Democratic Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.