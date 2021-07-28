Dear Editor: I appreciate the zeal of letter writer Gary Harvin (7/22/21 edition) who wants to see well-written and executed comprehensive planning for Madison County.
The letter ignores, however, the curious irony of its statements. The writer claims standing as a refugee from Jackson County, where, his letter says, a flock of bat-winged demons that includes “bureaucrats, politicians, developers, home-builders, and industrial authorities” sold out the local folks in pursuit of “personal gain.”
Whew! Just where might we plant our feet in the face of such a galloping horde?
The letter cites the old myth that anyone who works for the government is out of touch with the locals. It goes on to say we should look to private planning consultants to show us the way out of the woods, even if they come from other places.
Lots of Georgia’s local bodies of late have adopted “Unified Development Codes” that attempt to simplify and integrate overlapping sets of regulations that include zoning, inspection, subdivision and environmental regulations.
Are UDCs better? That’s a topic for discussion. The people that work at those private planning firms went to the same schools as the people that work at the state RDC.
Any and all planning regulations rely for effect on the understanding and the political will of the governing bodies that adopt them, so government remains, therefore, the agent of resolution and the source of answers to public problems.
Sincerely,
Jim Baird
Comer
