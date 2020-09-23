Dear Editor: In response to Mr. Jim Baird’s comments in The Madison County Journal Sept. 17 paper. Where have you been for the last 3 1/2 years? You may not like President Trump’s personality, but he has done more positive things for you and me and America than President Obama and Joe did in eight years. So you want America to become a socialist country? Why do so many people want to come to America that are running away form socialist countries? I hope America never becomes one. On election day, I will certainly cancel your vote.
Sincerely,
Gene Lurwig
Danielsville
