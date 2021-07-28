I agree with Mr. Gary Harvin. Very good opinion, Mr. Harvin. It seems that the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission is just another layer of bureaucracy. Private companies would do a better job, because if they don’t they go out of business.
As for the SK battery plant, the courts should have awarded the plant to the company that SK stole the intellectual property from. That would make any company think before stealing. I can just see SK jumping up and down with joy. They will just pass on the cost of the fine to you who buys an electric car. Gov. Kemp should have kept his nose out of it. Common sense goes a long way, but it seems it is in short supply.
Now Mike Buffington had rather write about gun history than what is happening in the Biden administration and to America. I have no respect for him. Come on Mr. Buffington, rip into President Biden like you did to President Trump. There certainly is enough to write about that is not good for America.
Folks, have you noticed how small this paper has gotten. Is it on the way to history?
Where are you other Republicans with your comments? This is mostly a one-sided paper and the other side needs to speak up.
Sincerely,
Gene Lurwig
Danielsville
