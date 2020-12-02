Dear Editor: Why are my electric bills so high and my Internet service so bad? Voters don't pay much attention to the Public Service Commission, but the current members of the PSC are the reason Georgians pay twice the national average for electricity. They are also responsible for the absence of rural broadband, and for Georgia's dismal record on clean energy (for example, by allowing our own Georgia Renewable Power plant to burn a fuel mix that is dirtier than coal).
Voters can impose term limits on members of the PSC by voting them out of office. Let's all vote to put someone new on the board. Vote for Daniel Blackman. Blackman is willing to let Georgia Power pay for some of its own mistakes, he supports clean energy, and he will work to bring affordable broadband Internet to rural Georgia.
Sincerely,
David Vogel
(0) comments
