Dear Editor: I agree with Zach Mitcham’s complaint (8/05/21) about no requirements for accountability by online providers of information content.
There should be an avenue to a declaration of the information highway as public property, just as were the airways when broadcast licensing was established. Call it a “real occupancy vehicle” lane. Instead of troll lanes, truth-only lanes might clear the congestion as well as the view into the next day.
Ink and paper publishers that make knowingly false, malicious, and defamatory statements can expect to be hauled into court and punished. So should be internet sources of information.
Those sources include all social media, including blogs and newsletters, which any individual can set up and operate.
Local control has historically been a big deal in Georgia. That is why we have more counties, at 159, than any other state. It is why so many local offices are filled by vote margins as slim as double digits.
Local news, to be credible, can only come from local people. If locally produced food is supposed to be better for consumers and producers alike, then so must be locally produced information that feeds the thinking of local officials and their voters.
How to establish online accountability without any prior restraint, including licensing, makes a puzzle not yet solved, but until it is we all remain swimmers in a sea of information confusion full of sharks and garbage.
Sincerely,
Jim Baird
Comer
